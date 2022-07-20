Hijab row judgement: Udupi Muslim girls say they will not go to college without hijab

Trouble brews for KS Eshwarappa as contractor, who accused him of corruption, found dead in Udupi hotel

Karnataka: Speeding ambulance crashes at Shirur toll gate, three killed | VIDEO

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kundapur, July 20: In a tragic incident, a speeding ambulance hit a pillar at Shirur toll gate in Udupi district killing three people on Wednesday. The horrific accident occured when the ambulance was on its way to bring a patient from Honnavar to Kundapur hospital when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the pillar.

A graphic CCTV footage showing the moments when the unfortunate incident took place, the speeding ambulance could be seen overturning at the entry of the toll booth and crashing into the structure, visibly running over one employee of the booth.

In the video, some people were also seen being tossed out of the ambulance as it skids on the wet road and swereves towards the toll booth cabin.

Three people including one woman and two men have reportedly died in the accident.