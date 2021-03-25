Karnataka’s health minister dares MLAs to undergo monogamy tests, regrets later

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Mar 25: The health and medical education minister of Karnataka made a bizarre statement when he dated all 225 Karnataka MLAs to come clean on their extra-marital affairs by undergoing a monogamy test.

However an hour later, the minister expressed regret after he was criticised by MLAs including some from the BJP, besides the opposition and the Speaker. Sudhakar was reacting to the Congress protest in the state assembly demanding the resignation of six ministers, including him for obtaining an injunction order on the media. Sudhakar said that the monogamy test will expose all those taking the moral high ground.

Let there be an investigation into the private lives of all 225 MLAs and let it be known who has had a relationship or extra-marital affair. It is a matter of morality and right, he also said.

The Speaker Vishweshar Kageri said in the assembly that none should make such statements that brings disrepute to the House. The statement amounts to breach of privilege of the MLA, Congress leader, Siddaramaiah said.