    Karnataka: RSS workers start 'chaddi' campaign to counter Congress burning 'khakhi' shorts

    New Delhi, Jun 7: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers have started a 'chaddi' campaign by collecting shorts and sending them to the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru to be given to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

    RSS workers in Mandya district have collected shorts to send to the Congress office as a mark of their protest against Siddaramaiah’s remarks against RSS Khaki shorts
    RSS workers in Mandya district have collected shorts to send to the Congress office as a mark of their protest against Siddaramaiah's remarks against RSS Khaki shorts.

    To counter the Congress' call to burn 'khakhi' shorts, the RSS workers have started the campaign in Karnataka. The workers from the Hindu outfit from KR Pet have sent a bag containing shorts to protest Siddaramaiah's call to burn 'khakhi' to oppose the saffronisation of education.

    The workers carried out a door-to-door campaign in the villages to collect shorts and knickers after which they packed and send them to the Bengaluru Congress office.

    Some members of the Congress' student wing - NSUI (National Students Union of India), staged a protest and besiege the house of Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh at Tiptur in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on June 1, over the school textbook controversy.

    They also burnt 'khakhi' shorts as a protest against the textbook review committee, headed by Rohith Chakratirtha, and the alleged inclusion of RSS's philosophy in school textbooks.

    Later, the Congress workers started burning 'khakhi' shorts, accusing the ruling BJP of bending before the RSS in its policies and programmes.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 12:10 [IST]
