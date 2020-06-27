  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka quarantine rules: 7-day Institutional quarantine for arrivals from Maharashtra

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, June 27: The Karnataka government on Saturday tweaked its quarantine rules and said only people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka. While people coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Earlier institutional quarantine was also mandatory for those coming to Karnataka from New Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

    Karnataka has registered a record 918 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 596 alone being recorded in Bengaluru, raising the state's tally to 11,923, said an official on Saturday.

    Out of the 2,531 cases, 1,913 are active cases.

    All Government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays in the state with effect from July 10 in wake of coronavirus, according to Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 23:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue