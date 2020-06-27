Karnataka quarantine rules: 7-day Institutional quarantine for arrivals from Maharashtra

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 27: The Karnataka government on Saturday tweaked its quarantine rules and said only people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka. While people coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine.

Earlier institutional quarantine was also mandatory for those coming to Karnataka from New Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka has registered a record 918 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 596 alone being recorded in Bengaluru, raising the state's tally to 11,923, said an official on Saturday.

Out of the 2,531 cases, 1,913 are active cases.

All Government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays in the state with effect from July 10 in wake of coronavirus, according to Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO).