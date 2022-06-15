Karnataka PUC results 2022 not to be declared today: Check new expected date

New Delhi, Jun 15: The Karnataka PUC results 2022 will not be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

While it was indicated that there is a likelihood that the Karnataka PUC Results 2022 would be released by June 20, reports now say that it could be delayed further.

The delay in the publication of results is because there was time lost in the assessment. Further there several holidays as a result of which the results have been delayed.

Some reports have indicated that the Minister for Education is likely to hold a press conference this week and make an announcement about the date. This would mean that the lakhs of students awaiting the Karnataka PUC 2022 results could expect the same between June 20 and June 25.

The Karnataka PUC exams were conducted from April 22 2022 to May 18 2022. Around 6 lakh students took the exam this year. Do note that there is no official date announced as yet. The dates are usually announced a day before the exam results are declared.

Candidates will need their roll number and other key details in order to access their results online.

In 2020 the 2nd PUC results were delayed due to COVID-19. The exams were cancelled in 2021 for the same reason. If one goes by the pattern the results are usually declared four weeks after the exams are conducted. In 2019 the exams were conducted between March 1 and March 18 and the results were declared on April 15. The Karnataka PUC results 2022 once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

