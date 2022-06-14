Karnataka PUC results 2022: Expected date, time and where to check

New Delhi, Jun 14: The Karnataka PUC results 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Karnataka PUC results 20221 dates have not been announced as yet. However there is speculations that the results could be declared before June 20. The final date will be confirmed by the board. The Karnataka PUC exams were conducted from April 22 2022 to May 18 2022. Around 6 lakh students took the exam this year.

Do note that there is no official date announced as yet. The dates are usually announced a day before the exam results are declared. Candidates will need their roll number and other key details in order to access their results online.

In 2020 the 2nd PUC results were delayed due to COVID-19. The exams were cancelled in 2021 for the same reason. If one goes by the pattern the results are usually declared four weeks after the exams are conducted. In 2019 the exams were conducted between March 1 and March 18 and the results were declared on April 15. The Karnataka PUC results 2022 once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:40 [IST]