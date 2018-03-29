Karnataka PUC II results 2018 on this date: Check now

The Karnataka PUC II results 2018 are set to be announced soon. Once declared, the results would be available on the official website and also the one mentioned below.

Recently Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Tanveer Sait had said that the results would come out in April. However sources now say that the Karnataka PUC II results would be declared on April 30 2018. This is however a tentative date and there could be changes, but sources confirm that it would be declared in the month of April itself.

The Number of examiners: 23980. Number of students who appeared for PU exams: 6,90,000. The results once declared would be available on http://www.examresults.net/karnataka/.

How to check Karnataka PUC II results 2018:

