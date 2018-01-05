Karnataka polls: Yogi Adityanath to address BJP rally in Bengaluru on Jan 7

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a star campaigner in Karnataka assembly polls, will be addressing a rally in Bengaluru on January 7. On his second visit to the state, Adityanath is scheduled to speak at Parivartana Rally in Govidarajnagar on Sunday. He is likely to address public gatherings across the states to boost the morale of the party workers.BJP wants to replicate his successful Gujarat elections campaign in Karnataka.

Last year, Adityanath had addressed Parivartana Rally in Hubli on December 21. He hit out at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, saying it is going to meet the same fate in Karnataka which it met in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. He went on to say that Rahul Gandhi has inherited a 'mafia raaj' which he wants to implement across the country.

The crowd gathered at Hubballi's Nehru Maidan was easily one of the largest ever that BJP's Parivarthana Yatra has seen ever since its launch. While the presence of Yogi Adityanath was one of the factors, the anticipation of BJP's announcement in the Mahadayi issue was another. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, the BJP's saffron icon, did his job of propelling his party's Hindutva card well.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka next year, between April and May.

OneIndia News