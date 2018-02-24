Explain how money was taken away under your nose: Rahul targets PM Modi on PNB scam

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to first explain how the money was taken away from the bank under his nose.

"A scam of Rs 22,000 crore happens, Nirav Modi runs away with Rs 22,000 crore from Indian Banks and Modiji (Prime Minister) says action will be taken," Gandhi said addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka.

"Action will be taken? You first make us understand how did Nirav Modi take Rs 22,000 crore from Indian banks under the nose of Narendra Modi's government," he said, He demanded to know why the finance minister and Modi "allowed this to happen".

Breaking his silence over the Rs 11,400-crore fraud at India's second-biggest PSU bank, Modi had on Friday warned of strict action against those involved in financial irregularities and said loot of public money would not be tolerated. Rahul Gandhi has, however, been claiming that the size of the fraud is Rs 22,000 crore.

During his speech, Gandhi today repeatedly quoted 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara from Karnataka, revered by dominant Lingayat/Veerashiva community which is predominantly present in northern parts of the state, to attack the prime minister.

Narendra Modi says that the Congress party government in Karnataka is corrupt. When he says it, on his right side is his chief ministerial candidate Yeddyurappa who had gone to jail, on the other side four more ministers who had gone to jail," Gandhi said.

Pointing out that Basaveshwara also said don't indulge in violence, Gandhi hit out at the Modi government,accusing it of dividing society and indulging in atrocities against Dalits and minorities.

Referring to Basaveshwara's preachings against lying, Gandhi said Modi made "promises in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, including that Rs 15 lakh will be deposited into bank accounts of every Indian, jobs to two crore youth and making India corruption free". "Has he worked on this and shown to you? Wasn't the Rs 15 lakh promise a lie...? he asked.

Gandhi also accused the prime minister of claiming credit for every achievement of the country. "You say nothing happened in 70 years and whatever is happening, whether it is in your party or in the country, it is only because of Narendra Modi." "Whether it is a rocket launch or the Army personnel that fight and are martyred on the border, Modiji says see I did it," he said.

"Sushma Swaraj (external affairs minister), Nitin Gadkari (transport minister) and Home Minister (Rajnath Singh) do not have any work in the government and only one man works, that is Narendra Modi. "Modiji when you bow before Basawaji, remember what he said- do not boast about yourself, this is the truth," Gandhi said.

The Congress chief is touring parts of north Karnataka as part of his second leg of campaign in Karnataka, where elections are expected in April-May.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

