Karnataka police quizzes school children for 4 hrs on anti-CAA play

India

Bengaluru, Feb 04: The CEO of the Shahin Institution, Tauseef Madikeri, on Tuesday said that the police is continuing to harass students over the anti-CAA play staged on January 21 at school in Bidar, Karnataka.

Madikeri said, "Police have invoked sections 124A, 505 and 504 IPC against the institution, over a play staged against CAA & NRC. It is beyond anyone's imagination. Dy SP visited the classroom & interrogated the students."

The school administration has informed that the children are interrogated even after the school's headmistress and a student's mother were arrested last week.

A police officer arrived in the afternoon today and quesntioned the students for four or five hours.

The children were questioned repeatedly, regarding who taught them the play, whether teacher's forced them, said the CEO of the institution.

Earlier, several parents in Bengaluru have written an open letter and condemned the arrest of the parent and the headmistress and the repeated interrogation of the children.

According to the reports, the parent who has been arrested is a widow, and her child the student of the institution allegedly said the line in the play that was sharply against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Reportedly, on January 30, after questioning the students and teachers, the student's mother and the headmistress were arrested by the police.

Karnataka school headmistress, parent arrested for "abuse" of PM Modi in drama

However, Dy SP Basaveshwara Hira has said that they had to ask for the details from those involved as the investigation is underway.

Bidar SP Nagesh has cleared that the police have not violated the Juvenile Justice Act during the investigation.