  • search

Karnataka: People pay last respects to Ambareesh at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 25: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the body of veteran Kannada actor and Congress leader M H Ambareesh will be kept at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here Sunday for people to pay their last respects.

    "The body of actor Ambareesh will be kept at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium from around 8 am tomorrow for people to pay their last respects," he told reporters here.

    Karnataka: People pay last respects to Ambareesh at Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru

    Ambareesh passed away in Bengaluru. He was 66. The former Union minister was rushed to a private hospital after he complained of breathing problems, sources said.

    Also Read | From stardom to politics: What will Ambareesh be remembered for

    In a career spanning over 50 years, Ambareesh has acted in over 200 movies. His roles in several popular films earned him the title of 'Rebel Star'. He debuted with the 1972 film Nagarahaavu, and won the national award in his first film itself.

    He was also known by the name 'Mandyada Gandu' after portraying several roles as the 'angry young man.'

    Also Read | Ambareesh no more : "Will miss you," says Rajinikanth

    In politics, he began his career first with the Janata Dal and became an MP in the 12th Lok Sabha from Mandya itself and later joined the Congress party to represent the same seat on two more occasions. He was also the central Minister of State in the Manmohan Singh government but gave up his ministership over disappointment to the Cauvery Tribunal Award in 2006. He chose to skip the May 2018 Assembly elections in Karnataka citing health concerns.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 10:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue