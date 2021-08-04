YouTube
    Karnataka: Night curfew imposed in Bengaluru till August 16; New prohibitory orders issued

    Bengaluru, Aug 04: In a recent development, a night curfew has been imposed till August 16 from 10 pm to 5 am in Karnataka capital Bengaluru.

    Moreover, certain restrictions have come into effect from 6 am on August 2 to 6 am on August 16. During the night curfew, all movement/activities are prohibited however, those exempted in the aforementioned order can still function.

    Meanwhile, IPS Kamal Pant has directed that assembly of more than 4 people in a public place shall be prohibited, except for purposes that are exempted, till midnight of 16th August. However, airports, railway stations, bus stands are exempted from this order.

    According to reports, any person found violating these orders shall be liable for prosecution under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, Section 188 of IPC, and sections 4,5, and 10 of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2000.

    Further prohibitory order was issued to prohibit any movement/activities except those allowed in the guidelines. The prohibitory order will remain in force in all parts of Bengaluru City Police Commisionerate 6 am of August 2 - August 16.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 19:30 [IST]
    X