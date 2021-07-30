Karnataka News LIVE: CM Basavaraj Bommai meets PM Modi

Bengaluru, July 30: New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. Earlier in the day, Bommai had met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

This is his first visit to the national capital after taking over as chief minister of the state.

Covid numbers in Karnataka today:

💠 New cases in Karnataka:1,890

💠 New cases in Bengaluru: 426

💠 Positivity rate: 1.30%

💠 Discharges: 1,631 (Blore- 366)

💠 Today's Deaths: 34 (Blore- 09)

💠 Active cases in State: 23,478

💠 Total tests today:1,45,197 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) July 30, 2021 Karnataka records 1,890 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets PM Modi Met Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai today. Conveyed best wishes as he begins a new journey for Karnataka’s progress. Assured full support for the development of Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets BJP chief JP Nadda Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in Delhi today. Shettar said he has made his stand known to state BJP President, the Chief Minister, Yediyurappa and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and maintained that he is committed to the party, as his family has served it from the Jana Sangh''s days. "Despite being a former Chief Minister, I was part of Yediyurappa''s cabinet because Yediyurappa is our senior and tallest leader of the party and I was Minister under him earlier too, there was no uneasiness there. But in today''s situation I''m a senior leader, so I''m not joining," he said, adding that not just because it is Bommai, if anyone else would have become CM also, his decision would have been the same. Shettar said, as he is a senior leader and a former Chief Minister, he has decided not to be part of the new cabinet, and has got good response for his stand from various quarters, across the state. "I have told him (Shettar) that I will come and speak to him personally. We have close bonding as we have grown together. We were friends even before we came to politics, so I have good regard, love and affection towards him and he too has similar feelings for me. We had a good relationship even when we were in different parties," he said. Stating that he has spoken to senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who has decided not to be part of the new cabinet, Bommai said, he will talk to him personally and discuss it with the party leadership. Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa''s resignation, took oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. "When I go to Delhi to meet the party leadership, I will also try to meet our Members of Parliament and central Ministers from Karnataka on the pending projects and issues concerning the state," he added. Earlier in the day speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, in response to a question about pressure on him from Ministerial aspirants, he said, "it is common. Once someone becomes the CM and has to expand the cabinet, it is common." He also said that the Prime Minister spoke to him over phone on Wednesday and wished him all the best, as he also expressed hopes of good administration from him. Meanwhile, Ministerial aspirants have already begun lobbying to secure a berth in the new cabinet. Speaking to reporters on his arrival at Hubballi on his way to flood and rain-ravaged Uttara Kannada district, he said after this visit in two or three days he will seek the leadership''s time to discuss the cabinet expansion and during that visit things may be finalised. Indicating that expansion of his cabinet may take some time, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will discuss it with the party''s central leadership and decide in the days to come. "When I go to Delhi to meet the party leadership, I will also try to meet our Members of Parliament and central Ministers from Karnataka on the pending projects and issues concerning the state," he had said. On Thursday, Bommai had told reporters in Karnataka that he will discuss the issue of cabinet expansion in the state with the central leadership. Bommai took oath as CM following B S Yediyurappa's resignation Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as chief minister on Wednesday. After K'taka sees steep spike in Covid-19 cases, CM Bommai says need to tighten borders, compulsory testing Amid rising Covid cases in Karnataka, new state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a need to tighten the borders and take measures to put in place compulsory testing to stop the spread of the virus. The CM also said he will visit flood-hit districts in the state after the Delhi visit. Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday. "We need to take measures to further strengthen our health infrastructure. The priority is to stop the spread of the disease,"he added. Karnataka reported 2,052 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 29,01,247 and the toll to 36,491. After the Delhi visit, Bommai said will hold a video conference with district collectors and health officials of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu as well as Chikkamangaluru and Udupi. "We have to tighten our borders. We have to make compulsory testing and vaccination," he said. On rising Covid cases in Karnataka, Bommai said he has spoken to district collectors of Dakshin Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu in this regard. Speaking to reporters before meeting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Karnataka CM said he was here to meet the PM, the party chief and other Union ministers to thank and seek their blessings. Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi as CM, also said the state government will further strengthen the state health infrastructure to combat the current wave. 