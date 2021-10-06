Bengal: Durga Puja committees to get Rs 50,000 govt grant each for second year

Karnataka: Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra Guidelines 2021:: What is Allowed, What is Not Allowed?

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 6: Ahead of Navaratri, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued new guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The authorities have given nod for the publication celebration between 11 and 15 October in the Garden City.

As per the guidelines, the idols installed in pandals and public places should not exceed four feet and only one idol can be installed per ward in Bengaluru. Only 50 people are allowed at a time during prayers.

The guidelines clearly state that the organisers should adhere to the Covid-19 protocols failing which the permission accorded will be withdrawn by the BBMP.

Check Out Full Guidelines

Size of Idols:

Shall not exceed more than 4 feet.

Shall be sanitized thoroughly before installation.

One idol should be installed per ward with the permission of the respective Joint Commissioner of the zone.

Pushpanjall (Prayers):

Only basic prayer and rituals are allowed.

Shall not allow more than 50 people at a time during prayers.

Shall ensure proper social distancing to be followed as prescribed.

Association management shall strictly monitor and adhere to Covid Appropriate Behavior.

Distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers are prohibited.

Dharshan:

Association shall Issue Invitation cards for guests with specific timing slots so as to not breach 100 numbers at a time.

Debi Boron (Visarjan):

Association should not allow more than 10 members at a time for Debi Boron.

Queue for Debi Boron should follow social distancing norm.

Sindur Khela should be restricted to maximum 10 members at a time.

No DJ/DHak/Drums during visarajan procession.

Visarjan shall be at the public tank. immersion pond as identified & permitted by Zonal Join commissioner and police.

Other Safety Precautions

Shall Manfatorily do thermal screening, sanitization for all visits in the entry gate.

Additional sanitizer bottles to be placed in multiple places inside the venue.

Shall follow social distancing (Minimum 6 feet distance) and masking for all visits inside the premises.

Sanitzation of chairs, tables, floors is to be done at least 4 times a day.

Display of safety norms of Covid-19 inside the venue/premises is mandatory.

Installation of potable drinking water for all visitors.