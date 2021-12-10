Karnataka MLC elections: Over 99% voter turnout, results to have bearing on power equation

COVID-19: Will stop schools in Karnataka if need be says minister

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Dec 10: The biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies was held on Friday and witnessed an estimated 99+ per cent voter turnout.

The polling commenced at 8 am and ended at 4 pm. The results will be declared on December 14. "The polling process concluded peacefully," the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said in a statement.

All the constituencies recorded over 99 per cent turnout till 4 pm, the tentative poll turnout data shared by the officer said. Out of the total 90 candidates in the fray, 20 each were from BJP and Congress, six from JD(S), 33 independents, and rest were all from smaller parties. There was only one woman candidate in the fray, contesting from the Chikkamagaluru constituency.

The electorate for this election comprises legislators, elected members of urban and rural local bodies. Unlike legislative assembly or Lok Sabha polls, the council contests are decided by preferential votes. The election was necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs - 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) - ends on January 5.

The elections were held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu.

The result of the MLC elections will have a bearing on the power equation in the 75-member Upper House. All three parties in the fray have expressed confidence about winning maximum seats.

The BJP requires 13 seats to secure a majority in the house. The good performance in this election will also be a morale booster following a defeat in Hangal seat in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district of Haveri during the recent Assembly bypolls. PTI

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 20:42 [IST]