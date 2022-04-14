Contractor suicide row: Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa to resign tomorrow

Trouble brews for KS Eshwarappa as contractor, who accused him of corruption, found dead in Udupi hotel

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa, whose name appeared in the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil, says that he will handover his resignation to the Chief Minister tomorrow.

"Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation," he said.

He is stepping down as the minister despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ruling out any action against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister KS Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, until preliminary inquiry is completed.

On Thursday, Bommai said Santosh Patil's suicide case will be thoroughly investigated and the truth will come out, and only based on the preliminary inquiry the government will decide on taking action against Eshwarappa.

"There is no interference of (BJP) high command on this issue, they have only obtained information, they don't have any role in it. As I have said first time itself, action will be taken based on the preliminary inquiry, let the preliminary inquiry happen,"

Bommai said in response to a question regarding the BJP high command's decision on Eshwarappa's future as Minister. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Post-mortem has happened only late last night, investigation will begin now on.

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor was found dead in an Udupi hotel on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption.

In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil has blamed Eshwarappa for his death. Based on a complaint filed by Patil's relative, Udupi town police have booked Eshwarappa for abetting the suicide.