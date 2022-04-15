Contractor’s death: KS Eshwarappa to resign from State Cabinet today at his own will, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

'Will become minister once again, after proving my innocence': Eshwarappa

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa resigns amid row over contractor's death

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Eshwarappa assured that he will come out clear as innocent from the allegations made against him as part of a conspiracy and will certainly become a minister once again.

"An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?...for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I am resigning as minister...I am telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become minister once again," Eshwarappa said.

He told this to supporters and party workers in Shivamogga, who were shouting slogans asking him not to resign, before leaving for Bengaluru.

As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa had on Thursday evening announced his resignation as minister.

Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption.

In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.