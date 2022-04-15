YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa resigns amid row over contractor's death

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Apr 15: Veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, accused of allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

    Veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa,

    Earlier in the day, Eshwarappa assured that he will come out clear as innocent from the allegations made against him as part of a conspiracy and will certainly become a minister once again.

    "An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?...for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as minister when investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I am resigning as minister...I am telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become minister once again," Eshwarappa said.

    He told this to supporters and party workers in Shivamogga, who were shouting slogans asking him not to resign, before leaving for Bengaluru.

    As a political furore erupted, Eshwarappa had on Thursday evening announced his resignation as minister.

    Santosh Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption.

    In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, Patil had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

    More KS ESHWARAPPA News  

    Read more about:

    ks eshwarappa karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X