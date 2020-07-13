Karnataka Minister CT Ravi tests positive for COVID19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 13: Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi tested positive for COVID19. His wife and staff members test negative. He became the first Karnataka minister to test positive for the virus. While the minister tested negative earlier last week, his samples tested positive in a second swab test conducted on Friday evening.

The tourism minister took to Twitter to confirm the result. He stated that he is asymptomatic and is in home quarantine. "I am doing well. There are no corona symptoms. I am in home quarantine and am currently walking in my farmhouse," CT Ravi tweeted on Saturday evening.

Yesterday, I along with my wife Pallavi & my staff members underwent COVID19 test. Fortunately, my wife Pallavi and all my staff members are tested Negative.



Third umpire's result for me has confirmed that I'm Covid Positive. However, I'm feeling absolutely fine. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is already under home quarantine after three personnel from his official residence tested positive for the virus. Karnataka Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter also tested positive, while he and his two sons tested negative. So far, some five Congress MLAs have tested positive.

Karnataka recorded 2,798 more coronavirus cases and 70 more casualties on Saturday, raising the state's total cases to 36,216 and the death toll to 613.