Karnataka mandates RT PCR test for international arrivals; Kerala students to be quarantined

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 01: Karnataka government has asked students and employees entering the state from Kerala will have to bring a negative Covid-19 test (RT-PCR) report not older than 72 hours and irrespective of their vaccination status.

"All students, employees coming from Kerala to compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours irrespective of their vaccination status. The persons to compulsorily be in institutional quarantine for seven days and to be RT-PCR tested on 7th day," the government said.

The passengers arriving from the UK, Europe, Middle East, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand and Zimbabwe at the Kempegowda lnternational Airport and other entry airports in Karnataka, shall provide the sample and leave the airport for further compliance as per the protocol.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 21:14 [IST]