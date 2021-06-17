Bengal Lockdown: Who needs e-pass and how to apply for it

UP allows malls, restaurants to open with 50 per cent capacity

Karnataka lockdown: Will there be a weekend curfew? Know what's allowed and timings

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 17: The Karnataka government on Wednesday (June 16) allowed clubs to sell liquor as takeaways while mentioning that no other activities will be permitted in the clubs at the moment.

This order comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there will be further relaxation in lockdown restrictions in the state after June 21 when the current lockdown comes to an end.

Guidelines for weekend curfew

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between Friday 7 pm to Monday 5 am, except for essential and emergency activities as mentioned below:

All State and Central Government offices and their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, etc, dealing with emergency, essential services and COVID 19 containment and management duties shall be fully functional and officers/personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement.

All industries/companies/organizations dealing with emergency and essential services and requiring operations 24/7 shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organization/institution. However, to the extent possible, employees should be encouraged to work from home.

3. Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organization/institution. Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies/organizations shall work from the office. Rest will work from home.

4. Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof.

5. Movement of trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, private vehicles, and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands is allowed for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour.

6. Marriages already scheduled are permitted to be conducted at their respective home in a low-key manner involving only close family relatives up to 40 people and strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines issued by state government.

7. Cremation/funerals to be allowed strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate with a maximum of 5 people.