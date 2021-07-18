Karnataka lockdown relaxed: Colleges, theatres, cinema halls to open, night curfew eased

Bengaluru: Thaawarchand Gehlot takes oath as 19th Governor of Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 18: The Karnataka government on Sunday further eased the lockdown restrictions, allowing cinema theatres to open from 19 July.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with senior ministers and officials at his residence in Bengaluru.

The government also decided to open Higher educational institutions like colleges and universities from 26 July.

Only those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed to attend their duties and classes.

Cinema theatres would be allowed to operate with 50 percent occupancy after adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Attending physical classes will continue to be optional.

The government has also relaxed the night curfew in the state by an hour, and now the night curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

This relaxations will come into force from July 19.

The government relaxed the norms after the COVID cases came down substantially.

The state reported 1,869 fresh infections, 42 deaths and 30,082 active cases on Saturday.

Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 16:27 [IST]