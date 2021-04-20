Karnataka lockdown: Kumaraswamy demands 15-day lockdown, Siddaramaiah says impose Sec 144

2020 replay? Migrants fear they may run out of work and resources if lockdown extended

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Apr 20: Is there lockdown in Karnataka? The all-party meeting attended by top leaders and bureaucrats, chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala in this reahrd has ended. New guidelines is likely to be out soon.

During the all-party meet, Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy has recommended the government to impose a statewide lockdown to contain the surge of Covid-19 cases.

"A lockdown is the only option left with Karnataka government to break the chain. Bengaluru and large towns like Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Bidar, and others need to go to lockdown now. We should also prohibit inter-state travel from neighbouring states. Most of our border districts have reported a surge because of this," he remarked.

While former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC and demanded the state government to make testing for inter-state travellers mandatory.

However, the government is likely to take a decision after considering the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).