Karnataka lockdown: Enforce strict measures in rural areas to control COVID-19 spread, says CM

Bengaluru, May 25: With rural areas witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday directed Ministers and officials to enforce strict measures there, aimed at controlling the spread of infections.

The Chief Minister Tuesday held a meeting with senior Ministers of his cabinet and top officials regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"There is decline in the number of COVID cases in cities and similar strict measures should be implemented (in rural areas)," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

He said there is a spike in cases in rural areas and strict vigil has to be maintained there.

Pointing out that there are reports about people in some villages being hesitant to undergo COVID test, Yediyurappa said they should be convinced to undergo the test.

Home quarantine should not be allowed in rural areas and those infected should be shifted to Covid Care Centres, he added.

The Chief Minister will interact with select gram panchayats reporting high caseload, via video conferencing on Thursday, regarding containment measures.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 22,758 new cases of COVID-19 and 588 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 24,72,973 and death toll to 26,399.

Total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,24,381.

Noting that it has already been decided to treat patients infected with mucormycosis or black fungus, free of cost at all district hospitals, Yediyurappa said, instructions have been given to procure required medicine and vaccines for the treatment.

Based on the experience regarding how the black fungus infection spreads among patients recovered from COVID, a discharge protocol has to be prepared and should be followed, so that it can be controlled, he said, adding that the protocol should be followed in consultation with ENT specialists.

Karnataka has reported 446 Mucormycosis or black fungus infections and 12 related fatalities as on Monday.

