Karnataka lifts night curfew, permits horse racing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 05: In a fresh order the Karnataka government has withdrawn the night curfew that was imposed in view of COVID-19.

Chief Secretary, P Ravi Kumar in an order said that the night curfew which is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am is herewith withdrawn.

The order also said horse racing is permitted to resume strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The number of racing patrons attending the horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue. Those attending must be fully vaccinated, the order further read.

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 15:03 [IST]