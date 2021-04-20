Karnataka imposes night curfew till May 4: What's allowed, what is not

Karnataka to decide on future course of action to control Covid situation, curfew to continue

Bengaluru, Apr 20: As Karnataka grapples with a massive rise in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a 14-day night curfew and weekend to break the chain of infection. The night curfew will be in force from April 21 to May 4, from 9 pm to 6 am.

The decision was taken after an all-party meet headed by Governor Vajubhai was held today over COVID-19 situation in the state.

A weekend curfew shall also be enforced from April 23 at 9 pm to Monday at 6 am.

Schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online learning and distance education shall continue.

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums. yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till May 4.

Restaurants and eateries will be permitted to operate and only take home (parcel) is allowed.

Only swimming pools that are approved by the Swimming Federation of lndia can be opened for sports persons and for training purpose only.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, other gatherings and large congregations are also prohibited. Stadiums and playgrounds are allowed for organizing sports events and practising purposes, but without spectators.

All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for the public. However, all personnel engaged in services at the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.

Other restrictions:

Essential services like shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths. meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted.

Wholesale vegetable markets, fruit markets and flower markets shall be permitted to operate from open spaces or playgrounds strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior. The shifting process shall be completed by April 22.

Lodging hotels will be open for guests as well. Standalone liquor shops and outlets, bars and restaurants are permitted for takeaway only.

All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs are permitted. Print and electronic media permitted.