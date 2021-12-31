Karnataka Imposes Further Restrictions on New Year Eve in Bengaluru; Check New Guidelines

Karnataka imposes further restrictions in Bengaluru on New Year eve; check new guidelines

Bengaluru, Dec 31: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has imposed further restrictions in Bengaluru which will be applicable on only New Year's eve.

As per the latest order, the government has revised the section 144 timings from 10 pm to 6 pm on Friday. It means people cannot move around or gather between 6 pm Friday to 5 am Saturday.

"In view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the limits of Bengaluru City and the emergence of a new variant of concern Omicron, it is absolutely essential to enforce all preventive and precautionary measures to contain spread of the disease in Bengaluru City. In this regard, guidelines of Government of Karnataka with regard to celebrations in connection with New Year vide reference-I are already in force," the latest statement from the government said.

"Certain additional restrictions are required to be imposed, specially in view of New Year Eve celebrations on 31-12-2021," it added.

Check out the Additional Guidelines:

I. Gathering of five or more persons or any form of gatherings in public places, main roads, and open areas for the purpose celebrations for New Year in any form is strictly prohibited.

2. No New Year celebration of any type, involving large gathering shall he held in any open place, park grounds etc. However. in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their residents and members, respectively without organizing any special events etc.

3. Hotel. mall, Restaurant, Club, Pub. Club House or any similar type of establishment shall not organize any special DJ, events, shows, programmes or performances, music nights and musical bands or dance programmes etc. However. they may carry out their regular business activity, including music within permissible decibels, following Covid- 19 protocol.

4. Managements of the hotels, Malls. Pubs/ Restaurants shall take all precautionary measures in accordance with prevalent Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Government, in order to ensure safety of the citizens. Along with this the guidelines issued by the Police department, Pollution Control Board, fire Service and other local authorities should also be followed.