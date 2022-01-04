Karnataka imposes further restrictions in Bengaluru on New Year eve; check new guidelines

Bengaluru, Jan 4: In view of rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government has imposed weekend curfew and other restrictions. Check new guidelines:

1. Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the entire State as per the existing guidelines.

2. All offices will function 5 days a week from Monday to Friday during this period.

3. The Government Secretariat will run with official below the rank of Under Secretary at 50% of the working strength.

4. There shall be weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in the State as per the guidelines attached.

5. The Public transport including BMRCL will operate as per the directions of the Chief Executive of the organization to cater to the needs of people for emergency purposes during the weekend curfew.

6. In Bengaluru Urban district, all schools and colleges except, Medical and Para Medical will remain closed with effect from 06-01-2022 except class 10th, 11th and 12th.

7. Pubs/clubs/restaurants/bars/hotels/eating places in hotel etc, will function with 50% of the seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

8. Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatre/ rangamandiras/auditorium and similar places to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and entry to such places will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

9. Marriage Functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and prevailing guidelines issued by State Government.

l0.Religious places are allowed to open only for Darshan. No seva, etc, is allowed. Entry of people will be restricted to 50 persons at any given time who are fully vaccinated.

11. Malls, shopping complexes, all stand alone shops and establishment shall operate as usual during week days.

12.Swimming pools and gyms shall operate at 50% capacity but entry will be restricted to fully vaccinated persons.

l3.Sports complexes and Stadium are allowed to function with 50% capacity.

14. All rallies, dhamas, protests are prohibited.

15.There shall be intensive surveillance at the border of Kerala and Maharashtra as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and family Welfare, Govt. of Kamataka. The same guidelines are extended to State of Goa. The checks are on all on any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.