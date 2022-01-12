Karnataka HC pulls up state govt over Congress' Mekedatu padayatra amid COVID scare

YouTube
    Bengaluru, June 12: Karnataka High Court, hearing a PIL, reprimanded State Govt for not taking action in the matter of violation of COVID norms during Congress' Mekedatu padayatra; asked why the Govt allowed the padayatra.

    The court also sent a show-cause notice to KPCC in the matter.

    A FIR has been registered against 40 party leaders including its state President D K Shivakumar and others for taking out the march defying COVID-19 curbs.

    The Congress' 10-day long padayatra demanding for implementation of Mekedatu project, to which neighbouring Tamil Nadu is opposed to, continued for the fourth day today for a distance of about 14.3 km from Kanakapura to Chikkenahalli, with participation of hundreds of party workers and supporters.

    The padayatra spanning a distance of nearly 139 km is scheduled to conclude at Basavanagudi in Bengaluru on January 19.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 14:09 [IST]
    X