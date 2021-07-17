I have not resigned: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa dismisses rumours of his resignation

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, July 17: Amid rumours of his resignation, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Saturday said there was no change of guard in the state.

On Saturday, Yediyurappa met BJP chief JP Nadda. On Friday, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including the Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

Repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP targeting him and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in the administration have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

I don't know, you have to tell: BS Yediyurappa on leadership change in Karnataka

Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources had said.

On a possible cabinet rejig, Yediyurappa, before the meeting with the prime minister, had said, "I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet."

An official statement issued after the Friday meeting had said the chief minister discussed various state issues with the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has dismissed rumours about his resignation. "Not at all...," the Karnataka chief minister was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August...there is no value of such news," asserted the chief minister, who will return to Bengaluru on Saturday after meeting the BJP chief and the Union ministers.