Karnataka govt starts delivering mangoes at doorstop: How to buy online?

Bengaluru, May 17: The Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited has started delivering a variety of mangoes straight from the farmer to the customers. It has collaborated with India Post to sell the fruit online.

The service was started on - https://www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in/ - on Monday. "Dear customers, We are pleased to announce the opening of Mango Portal from 16th May 2022. his year the mango season is delayed by a month but will continue till early Aug 2022," the welcome note on the portal said.

The initiative was launched last year in 2021. "From the last two years both farmers and customers have benefited from this initiative. In 2020, a total of 100 tonnes of mango was supplied to 35 thousand customers across the state and in 2021, despite a lower yield, 79 tonnes of mango were sold to 45 thousand consumers. This shows the customers are interested in buying good quality mangoes from farmers online," Indian Express quoted KSMDMCL's managing director CG Nagaraju as saying.

How it Works?

Upon placing your order, the farmer, who listed his product on the portal, will receive a message. He will then have to pack the mangoes in a box and submit it to India Post which will deliver mangoes to your address.

"As these mangoes directly sold by the farmer from the orchard, the consumer would get naturally ripened, carbide free, damage free, fresh mangoes. Through this online marketing/Shopping portal the consumer can buy/choose either unripe or ripened mangoes of the varieties," the website said.

People will get to buy varieties of mangoes: Alphonso, Badami/Apus, Neelum, Dashehari, Kesar, Beneshan, Tothapuri, Malgova, Mallika, Raspuri, Sendhura and many more.

How to Buy?

Log into: https://www.karsirimangoes.karnataka.gov.in/

Netizens have to first register to place order.

On the home page, flick 'Sign Up' option.

After landing on a new page, enter your mobile number, login name, e-mail and password.

Once registered, you can land on the home page and place the order from the products shown.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 16:38 [IST]