Karnataka govt releases fresh guidelines for travellers coming from Maharashtra: Here is all you need to know

New Delhi, June 29: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for visitors from Maharashtra and Kerala to produce negative RT-PCR test reports, in a bid to curb the spread of cases of COVID-19 due to prevalence of two variants of the coronavirus disease.

"This step was initiated due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta and Delta Plus variants. All the deputy commissioners in the districts have been notified with respect to this," state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

As Karnataka shares its borders with both Maharashtra and Kerala, vigil will be ramped up in cities like Mysuru, Chamarajanagar in the southern part of the state, as well as in Mangaluru, Sullia and Puttur in the Dakshin Kannada region.

Additionally, Belagavi in north Karnataka, and Karwar in the Uttar Kannada district will have special COVID-19 verification outposts. This means that visitors arriving in Karnataka from Goa will also be subjected to verification of negative coronavirus test reports.

According to reports, as many as 51 COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Plus variant have been reported from 12 states till now. Of these, nearly half, or 27, are from Maharashtra (22) and Kerala (five), as per NCDC's figures.

Delta Plus is a mutation of the Delta variant which was first detected in India last year. The Delta variant is believed to be behind the devastating second Covid-19 wave which swept the country in April-May. Kappa is another variant which was first found in India.

Surveillance measures for travellers coming from Maharashtra to Karnataka. Negative RT-PCR result or at least one dose of vaccination compulsory. pic.twitter.com/PGxUoCnk1A — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) June 29, 2021

"Parents with children of up to ten years of age will be vaccinated on a priority basis. Medical students, health workers and officials, policemen and their families, and media persons will also be given priority," Sudhakar was further quoted as saying.

It is also said that nagative RT-PCR certificate, not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine is compulsory by the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train, taxi and personal transport. It is also that it is applicable for all the flights originating from Maharashtra to Karnataka.

Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of atleast one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Railways authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours.

For all the passengers travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure the same.

