  • search

Karnataka: Govt formation in sight, BJP says Yeddyurappa will take final call

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Sep 21: The BJP in Karnataka has empowered B S Yeddyurappa to take a call on the formation of a government in case the ruling coalition collapses. The past week has seen several developments with dissent brewing within the Congress and some of its leaders threatening to break away.

    BS Yeddyurappa
    BS Yeddyurappa

    The BJP held a meeting to discuss the crisis in the government, following which it was decided that Yeddyurappa would take the final call. As many as 99 out of the 104 BJP legislators attended the meeting. Balachandra Jarkiholi, the brother of dissident Congress leader, Ramesh Jarkiholi was however absent.

    Also Read | BJP seeks action against Kumaraswamy for seditious statement

    Yeddyurappa said that there were several within the Congress who were upset with the party and were ready to quit. We have nothing to do with this. In fact those leaders have stated in public that they are unhappy with the Congress. The current dispensation has a very short life span and would collapse soon, Yeddyurappa also added.

    Meanwhile, B Sriramulu who has been accused of engineering the dissent said that he is not concerned. He said that Ramesh Jarkiholi can go to Delhi, resign from the Congress.

    Also Read | How a video clip saved the government and ended the Karnataka crisis

    He can go to hell for all I care. The BJP is not involved in luring anyone from the Congress into its fold, he also said.

    Read more about:

    bs yeddyurappa bjp congress jds alliance karnataka

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 7:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue