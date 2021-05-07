Karnataka govt caps CT-scan, X-ray price in private hospitals: Check rates here

Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa says Janata Curfew not being followed strictly, lockdown may be inevitable

Bengaluru, May 05: With CT scan being widely used by doctors to detect COVID-19 infection, the Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at Rs 1,500 and Rs 250 respectively.

"Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect Covid-19 infection, the state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at ₹1,500 and ₹250 respectively," the Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

The government has warned that strict action would be taken against hospitals and labs which violate rules and charge high prices.

The government hospitals are providing CT-scan and X-ray facility free of cost, he said and appealed to people to utilise their services.