Karnataka withdraws night curfew
India
Bengaluru, Jan 29: Karnataka has decided to withdrawn the night curfew imposed in the state.
Karnataka had imposed a night curfew in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The state had also imposed a weekend curfew which was withdrawn last week.
The government ha said that as part of the revised guidelines metro and other public transport will run at their sitting capacity,
Hotels, restaurants, clubs, pubs and bars will be allowed to function with full capacity. However theatres, auditoriums and multiplexes can run at 50 per cent capacity only.
In marriage halls 300 persons can attend and in religious places 50 per cent capacity is allowed the government also said.
Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 14:46 [IST]