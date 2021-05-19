Karnataka lockdown: Minister bats for extension for few more days; BS Yediyurappa to take final call

Karnataka government announces Rs 1,250 crore COVID-19 relief package: Check details

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 19: Chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced a special covid package of Rs 1,250 crore to people who were deprived of their livelihood because of the lockdown.

The Chief Minister also said a decision will be taken on extending the current lockdown, a couple of days ahead of it coming to a close on May 24.

''Our government had given financial packages to various sectors during the COVID first wave.

Despite that, as the current restrictions have affected the livelihood of those with unorganised sector and farmers, to mitigate its impact we are announcing a relief programme of more than Rs 1,250 crore,'' Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said his government was announcing the package despite the state facing financial constraints, and is standing by the people during this difficult time.

''We have done the best we can within the current financial limitations, and will consider if any further needs to be done in the future,'' he said in response to a question.

Rs 3,000 will be provided for all the registered auto, cab, and maxi drivers.

Rs 2,000 each will be given to those under unorganised sector like barbers, washermen, tailor, porters, ragpickers, potters, goldsmiths, mechanics, blacksmith, household workers, cobblers, among others, benefiting 3.04 lakh people, and will cost about Rs 60.89 crore.

Rs 10,000 for flower, vegetable, and fruit growers for crop loss on one hectare area. It will benefit about 20,000 farmers and may cost Rs 12.73 crore.

Roadside vendors, those registered under Aatma Nirbhar package will be given Rs 2,000 each. It will benefit about 2.20 lakh people and cost Rs 44 crore.

Artists and art teams will be given Rs 3,000 each, benefiting 16,095 beneficiaries and will cost Rs 4.82 crore

Rs 3,000 each will be given to labourers who have registered with Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, costing Rs 494 crore.

5kg rice will be given free for the month of May and June for BPL cardholders. An additional 30 lakh beneficiaries in the state have been given the benefit of the scheme, for which the state government by spending Rs.180 crore.

Free meals at Indira canteens for the workers and the poor in urban areas. This benefits more than 6 lakh beneficiaries

The relief compensation will go directly into the bank account of the beneficiaries.

The state government had initially announced 14 days ''close down'' from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

With the current lockdown ending early next week, several leaders, including ministers, have expressed themselves in favour of extending it, to control the spread of COVID.