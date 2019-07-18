Karnataka floor test: Prove majority by 1.30 on Friday, Governor tells CM

Bengaluru, July 18: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has directed chief minister H D Kumaraswamy to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly by the way of trust vote by 1:30 pm on Friday.

"The fact that 15 members have met me and tendered their resignations and coupled with 2 members have withdrawn their support and other attendant circumstances do prima facie indicate that you have lost majority/confidence of the House," Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote to Kumaraswamy.

"However, it has been reported to me that the proceedings of the house on 18-07-2019 for vote of confidence has been stalled and consequently adjourned without reaching any finality. This cannot go on in a democratic set up governed by the Constitution of India," the governor said.

This is the Governor's second letter on the trust vote. Earlier in the day, the BJP had approached Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, seeking his intervention and alleging "delaying tactics" by the Congress and the JD(S).

The governor then sent a letter to Speaker Ramesh Kumar, stating that he hoped the vote of confidence proceedings would be completed by the end of day.

"I appeal to you to ensure that the vote of confidence is tested today," he wrote.

However, the ruling coalition alleged that this was a clear example of the governor's interference in the legislature.