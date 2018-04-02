Karnataka elections: Yathindra won’t win just because he is my son says Siddaramaiah

The talk about Yeddyurappa's son being pitched against Siddaramaiah's son from the Varuna assembly constituency has gained a lot of momentum. The BJP felt that it would be a good idea to pitch BSY's son, B Y Vijayendra against Dr. Yathindra from the Varuna constituency.

However Siddaramaiah appears to be unfazed by this development. Do not give so much importance to all this, he said. He even took a dig at BSY and said even if his father were to suddenly appear and contest the election, they cannot win. The people will not be fooled he said.

What is the connection between Yeddyurappa and my constituency, he asked. They can't win and the people will not be fooled, he reiterated.

On his son contesting the election, Siddaramaiah said that, even he will not win just because he is my son. A candidate can't win just because he is the son of the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah also said. People look at development and then elect the candidate, he also said.

Varuna is a constituency carved out of Chamundeshwari due to delimitation. Siddaramaiah has won 7 out of the 7 elections he has contested from here.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day