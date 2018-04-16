Karnataka elections: List of Congress MLAs who did not get a ticket

There was a banner of revolt within the Congress after the party released the first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. In the list of 218 candidates, as many as 12 sitting MLAs were not given tickets.

The high command took into account various factors such as age, health and winnability while denying these candidates a ticket.

The revolt in fact began even before the list was announced. The supporters of sitting MLA, G H Srinivas, Manohar Tashsildar and H P Rajesh shouted slogans against the party for not giving their leader a ticket. In Hangal, Haveri district, supporters of Tahasildar set many tyres on fire and blocked the traffic movement in the town.

List of Congress sitting MLAs who were denied a ticket:

B M Nagaraj (Siraguppa)

N Y Gopalakrishna (Ballari)

H P Rajesh (Jagalur)

Shivamurthy Naik (Mayakonda)

G H Srinivas (Tarikere)

K Shadakshari (Tiptur)

S Jayanna (Kollegal)

B B Chimmankatti (Badami)

Makbul S Baghwan (Vijayapura City)

R Ramakrishna (Gulbarga Rural)

Manohar Tahasildar (Hangal)

B N Shivannavar (Byadgi)

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

