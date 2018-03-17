Karnataka elections: IT dept perceives use of money power

Money power is perceived to play a major role in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. In a bid to curb the role of money power, the Income Tax authorities would have dedicated teams in the state to keep a close watch.

The Director Income Tax (Investigation), Karnataka and Goa range, B R Balakrishnan said that during the several deliberations that were held the role of money power in the elections were discussed. While inaugurating the new office premises of the department in Mangaluru, Balakrishnan said that even the Election Commission of India has held several meetings to discuss the smooth conduct of the elections.

He informed reporters that the deputy directors of the department would have statutory powers to search and seize. Further a dedicated telephone line would be set up to facilitate people to call in and inform about the use of money during the elections. An email address would also be provided, he also said.

He cited the example of the Tamil Nadu elections and said that Rs 40 crore had been seized. This was due to rigorous enforcement and steps were taken after it was perceived that money power would play a major role.

