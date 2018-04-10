Karnataka elections: Congress yet to finalise candidates, list in social media is fake

New Delhi, Apr 10: Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Congress today held a meeting of its screening committee and discussed the possible candidates for the May 12 polls, a party leader said.

The screening committee will recommend the candidates to the party's central election committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress also rejected as "fake news" a purported list of party candidates being circulated on social media for the polls.

"I would like to clarify that this is a fake press release and AICC has not issued any press release," party's general secretary in charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal said.

He said no list of party candidates has been finalised yet as there has been no meeting of the central selection committee. He said that a meetings of the party screening committee is on and party candidates are being discussed.

PTI

