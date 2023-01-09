Rahul Gandhi invites Siddaramaiah for sprint during Bharat Jodo Yatra and this happens next [watch]

Karnataka Elections 2023: Siddaramaiah to contest from Kolar seat

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolar is a safe bet for Siddaramaiah as it will consolidate AHINDA votes in his favour and Vokkaliga leaders of the party from the region also may pledge support to him.

Bengaluru, Jan 09: Congress leader on Monday announced that he would contest the upcoming state Assembly polls from Kolar constituency. However, he said that the decision to field him from Kolar is subject to approval of the party high command.

Congress functionaries hope that Siddaramaiah contesting from Kolar will help the party prospects in the districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru Rural, and recalled his work in ensuring water supply for the drought affected region by initiating Yettinahole Project, and filling up tanks with KC Valley and HN Valley projects will help.

Kolar is a safe bet for Siddaramaiah as it will consolidate AHINDA votes in his favour and Vokkaliga leaders of the party from the region also may pledge support to him.

Congress suspends one of Karnataka’s richest politicians ahead of Karnataka polls

AHINDA is a Kannada acronym that stands for 'Alpasankhyataru' (minorities), 'Hindulidavaru' (Backward Classes) and 'Dalitaru' (Dalits).

They said, Siddaramaiah's supporters have conducted surveys and have concluded that the seat can ensure a comfortable win for the "Kuruba" leader, and Kolar being close to Bengaluru city it may be easy for him to ensure his presence there often.

The party insiders however feel that factional rift in the Kolar Congress, especially Union Minister K H Muniyappa, a veteran leader sulking, may cause a bit of worry for Siddaramaiah to some extent.

Siddaramaiah, who has announced that 2023 assembly polls will be his last, has made it clear that he would not contest from Chamundeshwari. As the then sitting chief minister, he lost the 2018 polls in Chamundeshwari to JD(S) G T Deve Gowda by 36,042 votes.

He, however, won Badami, the other constituency from where he had contested and defeated B Sriramulu (BJP) by 1,696 votes. Making his debut in the Assembly in 1983, Siddaramaiah had got elected from Chamundeshwari on a Lok Dal Party ticket. He has won five times from this constituency and tasted defeat thrice.

Eye on elections, BJP mulls to build 'Ram Mandir in Karnataka similar to Ayodhya’

After neighbouring Varuna became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation, Siddaramaiah represented it till he vacated the seat for his son Dr Yatindra (MLA) in the 2018 assembly polls and went back to his old constituency of Camundeshwari.

It is no secret that Siddaramaiah, who was chief minister between 2013-2018, is nursing his ambition for a second term in office, if the party wins the next assembly polls. With State Congress President D K Shivakumar too having similar aspirations, it has triggered a game of one-upmanship between the two leaders.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 17:06 [IST]