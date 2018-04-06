Karnataka elections 2018: "I will contest only from Chamundeshwari constituency," says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday clarified that he would contest only from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysore district. Siddaramaiah apparently annoyed by the same question raised by reporters in Mysore.

Talking to media persons, Siddaramaiah said, " How many times you are asking the same question? How many times should I answer the same question." He iterated that he will not contest from two constituencies. "I will contest only from Chamundeshwari. What more clarification you require," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader V. Srinivas Prasad alleged that "Siddaramaiah is disturbed with the fact BS Yeddyurappa's son is likely to contest from the same constituency. Srinivas Prasad said, " Being a senior politician I know how to defeat Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency."

There were reports suggesting that the Siddaramaiah was certain that he would be contesting from the Chamundeshwari constituency, a call on whether to represent Badami in North Karnataka was to be taken soon.

Siddaramaiah won five times from Chamundeshwari between 1983 and 2008. First time as an independent. Second time on Janata Party, third time on Janata Dal, fourth time on Janata Dal (Secular) and the last time on Congress ticket. After the delimitation of constituencies, he moved to newly created Varuna for strategic reasons and has won twice from there on Congress ticket.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day