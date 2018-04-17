Karnataka elections 2018: FIR against Dinesh Gundu Rao

An FIR has been registered against Congress' Karnataka Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday for his remarks on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Dinesh Gundu Rao demanded Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation over the Unnao rape case and reportedly said that he should be "beaten with slippers".

Speaking at an event organised by Congress in Bengaluru to protest against Unnao and Kathua rape cases, he said that Adityanath is unfit to be a chief minister.

However, after a massive backlash from the BJP, Dinesh Gundu Rao said it was an emotional outburst over the plight of the rape victims. Rao tweeted, "My reaction to the Yogi Adityanath controversy. It was an emotional outburst in a speech on the plight of the rape victims and the complete apathy by Adityanath govt. I regret if it's offensive but the abuse of law in UP is a serious issue."

The BJP Karnataka Unit also urged the Election Commission to register a case under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

