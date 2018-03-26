Karnataka elections 2018: Congress to release candidates' list before April 15

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said names of all the incumbent MLAs will be sent to the party high command for the approval. Today, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders were present at party's screening committee meeting in Bengaluru.

Congress screening committee meeting. Courtesy: ANI news
Congress screening committee meeting. Courtesy: ANI news

Parameshwara said Shamanur Mallikarjun and Bidar South Ashok Kheny's names will also be sent. He said the Congress candidates for all the 224 assembly seats list will be announced before April 15.

Before that final meeting of the screening committee will be held on April 9-10. Also, The committee will interview the candidates. In the last meeting, the screening committee had discussed candidates who had lost the assembly elections in 2013.

AICC General Secretary Madhusudan Mistry heads the screening committee. Lok Sabha members Tamradhwaj Sahu and Gaurav Gogoi are among the other members. Based on recommendations of the panel KPCC and AICC leaders will finalise the candidates.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

congress, karnataka assembly elections 2018, karnataka

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.