Karnataka: ED likely to arrest DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 9: After Congress manged a power tussle between leaders in Belagavi district, the party is facing another major challenge. Congress strongman DK Shivakumar likely to be arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in connection with disproportionate arrest case.

The case is said to be relating to recovery of four crore rupees in cash in a flat belonging to the minister in New Delhi. If the charges are proved and the court holds him guilty, the offence is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of seven years.

Also, ED is expected to file an FIR against Minister for Water Resources DK Shivakumar. The Congress party alleged that probe agencies have been under pressure from the Centre.

Congress MP DK Suresh, Shivakumar's brother, said IncomeTax department, CBI and ED have been functioning as BJP wings. He also added central agencies are planning to arrest DK Shivkumar.

Also, DK Suresh accused BJP of trying to destabilise Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

commenting on DK Shivakumar's impending arrest, he said, "BJP is targeting us for protecting Gujarat Congress MLAs during Rajya Sabha polls."

However, State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa denied his role in the imminent arrest of DK Shivakumar. Yeddyurappa said he had not written to income tax department on January 16, 2017 as alleged, seeking action against the minister. BS Yeddyurappa stated DK Suresh has been trying to mislead everyone under the chief Ministership of HD Kumaraswamy.

Also, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje accused the DK Brothers of spreading fake news and desperately trying to bring in caste into the picture to save themselves and their unaccountable wealth from the clutches of law.