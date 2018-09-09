  • search

Karnataka: ED likely to arrest DK Shivakumar

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bengaluru, Sep 9: After Congress manged a power tussle between leaders in Belagavi district, the party is facing another major challenge. Congress strongman DK Shivakumar likely to be arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in connection with disproportionate arrest case.

    DK Shivakumar
    File photo of DK Shivakumar

    The case is said to be relating to recovery of four crore rupees in cash in a flat belonging to the minister in New Delhi. If the charges are proved and the court holds him guilty, the offence is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of seven years.

    Also Read | Telangana polls: TDP-Cong pact on cards, but seat sharing remains a concern

    Also, ED is expected to file an FIR against Minister for Water Resources DK Shivakumar. The Congress party alleged that probe agencies have been under pressure from the Centre.

    Congress MP DK Suresh, Shivakumar's brother, said IncomeTax department, CBI and ED have been functioning as BJP wings. He also added central agencies are planning to arrest DK Shivkumar.

    Also, DK Suresh accused BJP of trying to destabilise Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

    Also Read | Fuel price rise: Congress calls for Bharat bandh on September 10

    commenting on DK Shivakumar's impending arrest, he said, "BJP is targeting us for protecting Gujarat Congress MLAs during Rajya Sabha polls."

    However, State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa denied his role in the imminent arrest of DK Shivakumar. Yeddyurappa said he had not written to income tax department on January 16, 2017 as alleged, seeking action against the minister. BS Yeddyurappa stated DK Suresh has been trying to mislead everyone under the chief Ministership of HD Kumaraswamy.

    Also, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje accused the DK Brothers of spreading fake news and desperately trying to bring in caste into the picture to save themselves and their unaccountable wealth from the clutches of law.

    Read more about:

    dk shivakumar enforcement directorate congress karnataka

    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 10:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue