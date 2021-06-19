Karnataka eases lockdown restrictions: Restaurants, shops to open till 5 pm

Karnataka to see further relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown? CM Yediyurappa to announce today

Bengaluru, June 19: In a recent development, the state government relaxed lockdown restrictions in districts with less than 5 per cent COVID-19 case positivity rate. All shops and hotels, clubs, restaurants allowed to operate till 5pm, chief minister BS Yediyurappa said adding that lodges, resorts, gyms, private offices will also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity in 16 districts that have less than 5 per cent COVID-19 positivity. These relaxations will be in place from June 21 to July 5.

This announcement, by the chief minister was due to come on Saturday as the current restrictions are coming to an end today. Earlier, neighbouring Telangana announced a full lifting of the restrictions in the state. The Telangana government has also decided to reopen schools and educational institutions from July 1.

Earlier, Karnataka was one of the worst-hit states in the second wave. The peak is now past as daily new cases have come around 5,000 in the state.

Karnataka districts having less than 5 per cent case positivity rate:

The relaxation rules will be applicable in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikkballapur, Tumkur, Kolar, Bengaluru urban, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Kalburgi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir, and Bidar districts as they fulfil the requirement for the relaxations.

What are the guideline for districts with less than 5 per cent positivity rate?

a. Shops will be allowed to remain open till 5pm

b. Restaurants can allow dine-in till 5pm.

c. Buses and metro will operate at a 50 per cent capacity.

d. Guesthouses, resorts, lodges, gyms will also open at 50 per cent capacity.

