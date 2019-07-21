Karnataka Crisis: 2 Independent MLAs to move SC, seek direction on floor test

Bengaluru, July 21: With the fate of the HD Kumaraswamy led wobbly coalition government in Karnataka likely to be decided on Monday, two independent MLAs are likely to approach the apex court ahead of the floor test.

The legislators in their petition plan to seek Supreme Court's intervention in completing the trust vote by 5pm on Monday.

H Nagesh and R Shankar were inducted into the cabinet not long ago to ensure they didn't withdraw their support to the government.

The two MLAs contended the actions of Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar and the chief minister in "not conducting the floor test being grossly illegal, irrational, mala-fide and violative of the constitutional mandate under Article 14, is amenable to judicial review under Article 32 of the Constitution."

"It is submitted that the actions of the respondents are leading to a Constitutional crisis in the state of Karnataka," the draft plea stated.

"The intention of the government is to delay the trust vote and indulge in horse-trading and defections from the BJP in the meanwhile," the plea said.

"It has been reliably learnt that in a desperate attempt to avoid the trust vote, the chief minister of the Karnataka may also rake up an emergent situation and use medical emergencies, including hospitalisation to avoid the trust vote," it further said.

"It is submitted that this court may be pleased to intervene to uphold the rule of law and constitutional democracy," the petition concludes.

Amid reports that the government was still trying to prolong the discussion on the confidence motion moved by the Chief Minister on Thursday, hoping for some kind of relief from the Supreme Court, the ruling coalition was making last-ditch efforts to win back unrelenting rebel lawmakers.

Kumaraswamy and the Congress had moved the Supreme Court on Friday, accusing the Governor of interfering with the Assembly proceedings when the debate on the trust vote was underway and sought clarification on its July 17 order, which they said, caused hindrance in issuing whip to the legislators.

If the ruling coalition tries to delay the proceedings on Monday also, all eyes will be on the next move by the Governor. The Governor may impose president's rule for a brief period, before a new government could take over.