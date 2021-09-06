YouTube
    Karnataka Corporation Election Results 2021: Hung house in Hubballi-Dharwad, BJP falls short of majority

    Bengaluru, Sep 06: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was eyeing a hat-trick win, failed get a clear majority in elections to Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), which was announced today.

    Congress has improved its tally by winning 33 seats while JDS managed to win only one seat. AIMIM, which debuted for the civic polls, gave a good performance by winning three seats. Independent candidates have won six seats.

    The results are crucial as it set the tone for upcoming Zila and Taluka Panchayat as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls. The civic body election results is also seen as a big test for new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as the party is facing polls for the first time under his leadership.

    Hubballi-Dharwad in North Karnataka has significant population of the dominant Lingayat community. The civil poll results are also the first reflection of voter sentiment in the post-Yediyurappa regime.

    The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation saw the highest polling with a voter turnout of 53.81 per cent in the civic polls.

    Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
    X