Take care of yourself as govt busy with sales: Rahul Gandhi's dig as Covid cases spike

Congress prime opposition to BJP in UP, will win without SP, BSP alliance: Ajay Kumar Lallu

Karnataka Corporation Election Results 2021: Congress leads in Kalaburagi

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 06: The opposition Congress was ahead of the BJP in Kalaburagi city corporation election result. The ruling BJP wins in 10 wards while Congress won in 19 wards, JDS in two and Independents in two wards.

The results are crucial as it set the tone for upcoming Zila and Taluka Panchayat as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike polls. The civic body election results is also seen as a big test for new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as the party is facing polls for the first time under his leadership.

Karnataka Corporation Election Results 2021: Hung house in Hubballi-Dharwad, BJP falls short of majority

Kalaburagi in North Karnataka has significant population of the dominant Lingayat community. The civil poll results are also the first reflection of voter sentiment in the post-Yediyurappa regime.

The Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation saw 49.40 per cent voter turnout in the civic polls.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 15:35 [IST]