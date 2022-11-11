YouTube
    Karnataka Congress leader brandishes sword on Tipu Jayanti

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Several Congress from Karnataka leader were seen brandishing swords during the so-called celebration of Islamic tyrant Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru. The local Congress leaders carried swords in the celebration processions.

    According to media repots local Congress leaders wielded swords during the Tipu Jayanti celebrations on Thursday in Guddadahalli, Bengaluru.

    Karnataka Congress leader brandishes sword on Tipu Jayanti
    Image Courtesy: @BZZameerAhmedK

    B S Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Congress MLA from Chamrajpet addressed the media while holding the sword. He also posted images of himself on Twitter holding the sword.

    Explained: Why this right-wing group wants to perform puja at a Tipu Sultan built Mosque?Explained: Why this right-wing group wants to perform puja at a Tipu Sultan built Mosque?

    The Mysore Tiger Hazrat Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations organized by leaders Nawaz Pasha and others at Guddahalli Auto Station under JJR Nagar Ward of Chamarajpet Assembly Constituency and wished him well. Local Congress leaders were present on this occasion, he wrote in a tweet in Kannada.

    Tipu Sultan has been a subject of contention since 2015 after the Congress and BJP fought over the need to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state. During the Congress rule, the then chief minister, Siddaramaiah announced in 2017 that Tipu Jayanti will be celebrated on November 10 every year.

    tipu jayanti karnataka congress

    Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 16:14 [IST]
